Prince Harry jokes about being on a 'date night' with Meghan Markle at awards gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City and it was a parents' day out for the two. While the two were invited to collect an award for their philanthropy, the Duke of Sussex joked they were just on a night away from their kids and felt like it was a date night.

During their attendance at the event, Prince Harry spoke about being out with his wife and said, "I actually thought we were just here on date night," he told Kerry Kennedy on-stage while sitting next to his wife who was seen laughing at his joke. The Duke of Sussex then added, "So I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people." Harry and Meghan who share son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, with Meghan also noted, "But we don't get out much because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected. It's nice to share date night with all of you. Thank you for coming."

Harry & Meghan - The docuseries

On December 8, the first volume Harry and Meghan's docuseries is all set to air on Netflix. In the trailer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen giving fans an intimate look at their lives as well as discussing the circumstances of their royal exit. The trailer showcased the Duke of Sussex discusses the royal family and says, "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game." The second volume of the docuseries will be releasing on December 15. It is expected that the show will have six episodes, three in each volume.