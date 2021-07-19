Prince Harry keen to have Lilibet Diana's christening at Windsor Castle in Queen Elizabeth's attendance?

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to return to the UK to host a special ceremony at Windsor Castle for Queen Elizbeth and daughter Lilibet Diana's first meet. Read details inside.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blessed with their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021. Considering Markle gave birth to her daughter in the US, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family is yet to meet the newest member. Reports have now suggested that during his recent visit to the UK for Princess Diana's statue unveiling event, Prince Harry made his intentions clear about hosting a christening ceremony for his daughter in the UK.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry during his trip home to England where he reunited with brother Prince William for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral, seemed to have spoken about Lilibet Diana's christening. As per a Daily Mail source, "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother [Arcihie Harrison]. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow."

If the christening is indeed held in the UK, it will mark Markle's first UK visit since they moved to the US. Markle wasn't an attendee during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral since she was pregnant and was advised not to travel. As for Princess Diana's statue unveiling event, Markle had just given birth to Lilibet and hence was unable to travel.

As for Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie Harisson was christened in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in a service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. An official photo from the christening ceremony was also released by the royal family's social media handle following the ceremony. It's unclear if Prince Harry has had a word with Queen Elizabeth about a Lilibet Diana's christening ceremony yet.

ALSO READ: Contrary to Prince Harry's claims, Meghan Markle was in talks with Netflix when she was still a senior royal?

Share your comment ×