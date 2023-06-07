Prince Harry lashes out against media; Becomes first Royal in 130 years to submit evidence at court

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is now making headlines after becoming the first ever senior British Royal family member to appear in the court, in over 130 years. As per the latest updates, Harry recently appeared at the London high court for the trials of his lawsuit against the UK media and has made some explosive comments over the same. Prince Harry stated that he has "experienced hostility from the press" since he was born, in his lawsuit against The Daily Mirror.

Prince Harry's written statement

The Duke of Sussex, along with three other petitioners, has accused the UK tabloids, especially The Daily Mirror of using unlawful methods including phone hacking methods to gather information. He has also added that the media's intrusive methods and tactics have caused him great distress, and negatively impacted his personal relationships. "I felt that I couldn't trust anybody, which was an awful feeling for me especially at such a young age," he stated. The Daily Mirror group, on the other hand, has admitted to phone hacking but added that they have not used the technique in the instances mentioned in Prince Harry's claims.

Harry lashes out at UK media

Prince Harry also lashed out at the UK media, referring to the unfortunate accident and death of his late mother, Princess Diana. "Some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands, and perhaps, inadvertently death," stated the Duke of Sussex in his statement to the London high court.

"They start to edge you towards playing the role or roles that suit them best and which sells as many newspapers as possible, especially if you are the 'spare' to the 'heir'", stated Prince Harry in his statement. "You're then either the 'playboy prince' or the 'failure' or the 'drop out'. Or in my case, the 'thicko', the 'cheat', the 'underage drinker', and the 'irresponsible drug taker'" he further added.

