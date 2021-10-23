Prince Harry LAUDS children amid judging a photography competition: I was deeply moved

Prince Harry has expressed his joy over judging a photography competition for children and young people and lauded the young minds who won the WellChild Hopes and Dreams: My Life Through a Lens photo contest. The Duke of Sussex was Chair of Judges for the competition and has praised the children who participated in the competition this year.

“The children and families I’ve had the honour of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience," Harry shared, via ET Canada. Stating that he was not only "proud" but was also "deeply moved" by the children in the competition, Prince Harry opened up on how each and every child narrated their "personal story" efficiently through their capture. “Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners," Harry penned.

Along with the prince, the judging panel also included photographer David Yarrow, TV presenters Gaby Roslin and Ed Chamberlin, WellChild Art Auction Curator Chris Westbrook, owner of Venture Photography Nick Fisher and Creative Director of Venture Photography Alicia Hall.

According to a tweet by the organization, Prince Harry also met the winners at a garden party where he interacted with them and congratulated the children on their wins. Prince Harry became a patron of the organization as early as 2007. According to People, the Duke also had Meghan Markle by his side during each of his award ceremony appearances of the organization after their marriage in 2018.

