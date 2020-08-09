  1. Home
Prince Harry left ‘hurt’ by best friend Tom Inskip after he cautioned the Duke over Meghan Markle: Report

According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographical book, Duke of Sussex Harry was hurt when his best friend Tom Inskip cautioned the Duke over then-girlfriend Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all biography claims that the Prince has had a falling out with a childhood friend who questioned the suitability of Meghan Markle as a future royal. According to their biographical book--Finding Freedom, Tom Inskip whom the Prince lovingly called “Skippy” told the Duke of Sussex to be cautious over his then-blossoming relationship with Meghan. The pair began their relationship after a blind date in July 2016 and the book claims Inskip told the new couple to live together before “doing anything more serious”.

 

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that although Mr Inskip’s advice “came from a good place”, the Duke “didn’t totally see it that way”. A source close to the Sussexes said in the book, which will be published on Tuesday: “It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment.” It has previously been reported that Mr Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young, his wife, were excluded from the Sussexes’ evening wedding party at Frogmore House in May 2018, thought to be as a result of the falling-out.

 

However, it's believed Harry and his childhood friend set their differences aside last summer following the death of Mr Inskip’s mother-in-law. She battled mental health problems and died at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, and Harry reportedly donated a significant sum of money to charity Heads Together. "Skippy and Harry are back as tight friends. When Harry heard about Lara’s mother’s horrible passing, it really hit a nerve," a source told  The Sun at the time. 

 

Several claims against Royals have been made in the new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family. The tell-all biography reveals the truth behind Prince Harry and Meghan’s exit from the Royal Family in January.

 

