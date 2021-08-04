Prince Harry & Lilibet make ADORABLE appearance in Meghan Markle’s birthday video with Melissa McCarthy

Meghan Markle turned 40 today! To mark the special day, the Duchess of Sussex launched an initiative and enlisted actress Melissa McCarthy to help her out. In her birthday message via video, the Duchess announced the “40X40″ campaign to encourage people to help women “regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.”

The campaign is encouraging people to give 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work amid the pandemic. So far, Meghan has secured help from celebrities including Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Stella McCartney, according to Archewell.

“Over 2 million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect,” Meghan said in the video message she released today.

What stole the attention wasn’t the Duchess’ philanthropic message but photobombers! The video featured a few hilarious scenes of Prince Harry juggling in the background and even showed the first glimpse of baby Lilibet! After the video was released, People magazine claimed this is indeed a photo of the newborn, and she can be seen in the center of a tri-fold picture frame being kissed by her dad.

