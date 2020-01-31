Prince Harry loses complaint against UK newspaper over his edited Instagram post; Details Inside

Prince Harry recently lost a complaint against UK tabloid newspaper over a report published on one of his Instagram posts. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry has lost his battle against U.K. newspaper The Mail on Sunday over a story. In April 2019 on Earth Day, Harry shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the wildlife in Africa. Responding to the post, The Mail published an article on April 28, 2019, alleging the post did not give a full picture of the situation that was unfolding, especially referring to the last picture in the series. “Drugged and tethered ... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos,” the headline of the story read.

The newspaper especially spotlighted the photo that featured an elephant with a handler, CNN reported. While the picture looked beautiful, the newspaper pointed out that the elephant’s back legs were cropped out of the photo used by the Prince. According to The Mail, the unedited photo featured the back leg and one of them had a rope tied around it. The article further claimed that the Prince’s post did not mention that the elephant was tranquilized and tied before clicking the picture.

After the article was published, Harry filed a complaint against the newspaper with the Independent Press Standards Organisation. He argued he merely cropped the image to fit Instagram's photo constraints and he was not trying to hide the full scope of the photo. Dismissing Harry's complaint, the organization ruled in favour of the Mail on Sunday. The board stated that since Harry did not inform his followers that he cropped the picture, the newspaper was within its rights to publish the story.

