Prince Harry loses complaint against UK newspaper over his edited Instagram post; Details Inside
Prince Harry has lost his battle against U.K. newspaper The Mail on Sunday over a story. In April 2019 on Earth Day, Harry shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the wildlife in Africa. Responding to the post, The Mail published an article on April 28, 2019, alleging the post did not give a full picture of the situation that was unfolding, especially referring to the last picture in the series. “Drugged and tethered ... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos,” the headline of the story read.
The newspaper especially spotlighted the photo that featured an elephant with a handler, CNN reported. While the picture looked beautiful, the newspaper pointed out that the elephant’s back legs were cropped out of the photo used by the Prince. According to The Mail, the unedited photo featured the back leg and one of them had a rope tied around it. The article further claimed that the Prince’s post did not mention that the elephant was tranquilized and tied before clicking the picture.
After the article was published, Harry filed a complaint against the newspaper with the Independent Press Standards Organisation. He argued he merely cropped the image to fit Instagram's photo constraints and he was not trying to hide the full scope of the photo. Dismissing Harry's complaint, the organization ruled in favour of the Mail on Sunday. The board stated that since Harry did not inform his followers that he cropped the picture, the newspaper was within its rights to publish the story.
Check out the post here:
Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
