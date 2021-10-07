Prince Harry 'loves' spending time with daughter Lilibet and here's what his dad duties include

Prince Harry seems to be beyond thrilled that he's a 'girl dad' now and has already become a doting dad to four-month-old Lilibet Diana. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter on June 4, 2021, and it looks like the couple is currently enjoying this parenting phase with Lili and son Archie. According to US Weekly, Prince Harry is extremely fond of his daughter and even has some key dad duties when it comes to her.

A US Weekly insider informed, "Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch." The insider further also maintained that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's household is full of happiness and gratitude and that the couple is extremely content with all that have as a family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also parents to son 2-year-old son Archie Harrison whom they welcomed on May 6 in 2019.

During their recent trip to New York for the Global Citizen event, Meghan Markle was asked by an onlooker about how her daughter was doing and the Duchess of Sussex sweetly gushed, "She’s beautiful!" as reported by Cosmopolitan.

As for Prine Harry, the last time the royal spoke about his kids was when he discussed fatherhood with close friend Ed Sheeran during an event. The Duke of Sussex described having two kids as a "juggle" but also doted on his little daughter as he adoringly mentioned her as being the "chilled" one among his two kids.

