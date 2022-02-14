Prince Harry makes an appearance at Super Bowl 2022 with cousin Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13 as the Duke of Sussex was clicked attending a big game in Inglewood, California. The Duke of Sussex wasn't joined by his wife Meghan Markle for the game but in fact, he reunited with his cousin Princess Eugenie for the same. It wasn't clear which team Prince Harry was supporting.

While Prince Harry moved to California in 2020, this year marked his first attendance at Super Bowl. Accompanying him was Princess Eugenie who flew down to California from her Windsor home. Prince Harry has been known to be close with his cousin Princess Eugenie and it has been evident from the way the latter congratulated him on welcoming daughter Lilibet last year.

Previously, Meghan Markle had also spoken about Princess Eugenie during her Oprah Winfrey interview where she mentioned that she knew Eugenie from before she got to know Prince Harry and maintained that Harry and her are friends with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Interestingly, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate which was previously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence.

Prince Harry during his first UK visit following Prince Philip's demise stayed at Princess Eugenie's house. The Duke of Sussex also quarantined at their Frogmore Cottage in June last year when he made his second UK visit to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

