Prince Harry may delay return to the US to be with grandmother Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday this week.

The royal family continues to mourn the demise of beloved Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on 9 April and was laid to rest on Saturday. Queen Elizabeth and her four children including Prince Charles; Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry who flew down from the US were present for the funeral. The event was noteworthy in more ways than one as Prince Harry reunited with his family in the UK for the first time ever since he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working members.

It was also a reunion for Prince Harry and Prince William as the brothers have acknowledged a rift between them. While earlier reports had suggested that Prince Harry will immediately fly back to the US after the funeral, a royal source revealed to The Sun that the Duke of Sussex may delay his return.

For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth turns 95 this week on 21 April and while there are no celebrations in order, Harry may stay back to be by his grandmother's side in these trying times. "If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen's birthday," the royal source revealed to The Sun. As per reports, Harry is said to have booked an open flight to the US.

Post the funeral service on Saturday, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen walking back together and chatting with each other.

