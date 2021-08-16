Prince Harry to meet Queen Elizabeth back in the UK with a Netflix camera crew?

Prince Harry might have a plan to return to his homeland, the United Kingdom for a weekend at the end of 2021. As a part of Archewell Productions’ £100 million deal with Netflix, the Duke of Sussex is preparing for New Year’s military veterans’ Invictus games in Holland, after which he might pay a visit to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

According to a source from the Sunday Express, via Mirror, Prince Harry’s schedule includes filming his speech at the Army rehabilitation centre in Nottinghamshire, following which, he will pay a visit to the Queen. Mirror notes that it isn’t clear if he would make time for the rest of the family, especially for his older brother, Prince William. Whether wife Meghan Markle will visit the UK with him or not, isn’t clear yet. The source from the Sunday Express, via Mirror, said that Harry is likely to fly with a small film crew.

Prince Harry will be busy filming for Heart of Invictus, a documentary on Invictus Games, which is slated to release as a part of the deal between Netflix and Archewell Productions. Meghan and Harry’s production company is also planning to get on board with different projects including an animated series Pearl, whose executive producer will be Markle herself. As for Heart of Invictus, the project will focus on the members of the military community who have experienced grave injuries, and illnesses.

Previously, the Sussexes had formed Archewell Productions to ‘harness the power of storytelling’ and work on inspiring content. Recently, rumors also floated about Cambridge royal Kate Middleton teaming up with Harry and Meghan for a documentary on her life being a member of the royal family. However, nothing of that sort has been confirmed by any of the parties yet.

