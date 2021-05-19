Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 3rd anniversary: Take a look at couple's heartwarming PDA moments over the years

On Meghan and Harry's third wedding anniversary, we decided to go back in time and dig out photos which include some of their most affectionate moments during public appearances.

It has been only three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I Do' and became husband and wife but feels like forever. The couple have gone through some massive changes in the public eye ever since they walked down the aisle and the biggest of it included stepping down as senior working members of the royal family.

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to welcome their second child -- a baby girl in a few weeks time and have settled in the US. On Meghan and Harry's third wedding anniversary, we decided to go back in time and take a look at some of their most heartwarming and affectionate moments during their public appearances. Check it out:

Before they could walk down the aisle and say I Do, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's affectionate display at a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games in September 2017 at Toronto, Canada did not go unnoticed.

Two months later, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement and attended an official photocall at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in November 2017. While they were a couple since 2016, it all became official in 2017 with their royal wedding slated for May 2018.

Four months before their wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Cardiff Castle and engaged with the crowds. Meghan wrote a note for 10 year old Caitlin Clarke from Marlborough Primary School as Prince Harry lovingly looked upon during a walkabout in Cardiff, Wales.

When Prince Harry casually put his hand over then fiancee Meghan Markle's shoulders while leaving Star Hub in Cardiff, Wales January 2018. Harry's gesture was a break away from royal protocol as rarely members of the royal family show affection in public.

The Ultimate PDA moment: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in May 2018.

This breathtaking and magical snapshot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making an entrance to The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on in London, England was one of their last visits as senior working members of the royal family. The photo quickly went viral for not just the stunning imagery but also the significance it held since the couple stepped down.

Here's wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a very happy wedding anniversary!

