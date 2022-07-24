Prince Harry & Meghan Markle accused David and Victoria Beckham of leaking stories about them, claims new book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a heated phone call with David and Victoria Beckham as alleged by Tom Bower’s new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. The book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a falling out with Victoria and David Beckham who had been guests at their royal wedding.

According claimed by Bower's book which was recently released, the two couples allegedly had a falling out after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them to the press. In the book, Bower alleges that the Sussexes became "addicted" to reading about themselves in the media, and were worried that their secrets were getting out to the British press through their famous friends.

As reported by The Mirror, the book claims that Meghan allegedly "suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion" the author also writes in his book that "Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media." The book has been in the news for making some explosive claims. While details of the Sussexes and Beckhams allegedly having a phone call over this matter aren't known, previously The Sun reported that "awkwardness" existed between the two couples when they recently attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The book also claimed that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall allegedly made comments about Harry and Meghan's son Archie. According to the book, the Duchess of Cornwall allegedly commented saying, "Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?"

