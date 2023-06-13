Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly snubbed from King Charles birthday celebrations amid MGN court battle

Prince Harry’s relationship with his British royal family has taken a big hit after the release of his Netflix documentary and bombshell memoir Spare. It seems that tension is growing high between Sussexes and the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not received invitations for King Charles’ birthday celebrations next week. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed by royal family

It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet again snubbed by the royal family. The Daily Mail reported that Sussexes have not been invited by the royal family to attend Charles’ Trooping of the Colour celebration, which will be held on Saturday. A source told the publication, “I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment.”

This will be the first time that Prince Harry has not been invited to his father’s official birthday festivities. This year’s birthday celebrations are more special since it is the first parade after King Charles III has ascended the monarchy.

It appears that the Sussexes relationship with the British royal family will not be improving anytime soon. Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also snubbed as no working royal wished their daughter Princess Lilibet publicly on her second birthday.

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship

Last week, when Prince Harry was in the U.K. for his court battle with Mirror Group of Newspapers, King Charles III reportedly flew to Romania for vacation to avoid meeting his son. An insider told The Sunday Times, “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior, because it just keeps going.”

In May, Prince Harry attended the coronation ceremony of his father but he was not given any official role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ by backlash over NYC car chase: Report