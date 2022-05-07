Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and kids to attend Queen's Jubilee; Will not appear on Buckingham Palace balcony

Amidst much speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally confirmed to attend Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month. Confirming the news to Page Six was Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, who shared, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

As revealed in the statement, Harry and Meghan's children - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 11 months, will be joining the couple on their UK trip, which means that The Queen will finally get to meet her great-granddaughter (who is named after Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname). This also means that Lili may also meet her cousins; Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children - Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Interestingly, rumours were rife that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not make it for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations because Harry had reportedly signed up to play polo for the Los Padres' full season in Santa Barbara, California.

However, the family of four will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the official public appearance and photo op alongside The Queen and working royal family members such as Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. As per The Palace's statement, "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

Along with Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew will also not be appearing as he's been stripped of his public duties due to his sexual assault suit and settlement. Moreover, it was in April, thanks to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, that Harry and Meghan visited The Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

Royal Family enthusiasts will definitely be keeping a keen eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with the royal family next month!

ALSO READ: Prince Harry says he's making sure the Queen is 'protected and got the right people around her'