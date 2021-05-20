Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce their new philanthropic venture for India amidst COVID 19

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their third wedding anniversary announced that through Archewell Foundation, they will build a community relief center in Mumbai, India.

On May 19, the world rejoiced with Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The royal couple has participated a lot in charity through their Archewell Foundation over the last three years and used the occasion to announce their new philanthropic venture which will be of a lot of help to India specifically Mumbai. On the website of Archewell Foundation, it said that the couple will be building a community relief center in Mumbai. The situation for food and shelter is dire amidst COVID 19 and the royals have decided to lend a hand.

The community center will be built in partnership with the World Central Kitchen. "Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India's total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours," the statement said. "Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported." India has had a massive COVID second wave surge if not the worst in the world and thousands of people have been ripped off their families as well as food and shelter.

World Central Kitchen is run by celebrity chef José Andrés. The non-profit organization that helps those in need at the time of crisis with food joined hands in December with the Archewell Foundation to build four community relief centers and the third one will exist in Mumbai with the sight at the long-term goal to feed and provide shelter to people in need.

