Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Buckingham Palace Balcony at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee; Report

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who has exited the Royal family in 2020 may be making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration as per source reports from Daily Mail, via ET Canada. The celebration is set to take place on the weekend from June 2 to 5.

The event marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne as a monarch since she was crowned in 1953. Many suspect that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not only make a Balcony appearance but also reportedly be part of other festivities including a service at the St. Paul’s Cathedral. Daily Mail also reported that the source revealed that the couple will not take a formal role in the Jubilee celebrations and are also expected to skip being in attendance while the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Meanwhile, the couple did visit the Queen last week as they made a quick pit stop at the Windsor Palace before taking off for The Hague, Netherlands to begin the Invictus Games. While at the balance, Meghan and Harry also met with Prince Charles who was present at the Castle. While this was not Harry's first time visiting his homeland after quitting the royal life, his wife Meghan had not frequented Britain in nearly two years.

As for the Duke and Duchess's children, their oldest son Archie has met Queen Elizabeth unlike his little sister Lilibet who is yet to meet the Queen since her birth last June.

