Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie to make 1st public appearance with Royal Family since Megxit; DEETS INSIDE

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie are all set to accompany the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, 2020. Read below for more details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the ultimate newsmakers of 2019 when they made the controversial decision of stepping away from the Royal Family, having the entire globe in a state of unrest. However, after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Family has given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their blessings, albeit with several limitations. Harry and Meghan will still be expected to make appearances at royal engagements when The Queen invites them. The couple will soon be heading for London next month as they will make their first public appearance with the Royal Family, since the Megxit.

According to Entertainment Tonight and The Sunday Times, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their 10-month-old son will be joining the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, 2020. This will be the first time that Harry and Meghan will be headed to the UK since January. Furthermore, Harry and Meghan will be doing a round of final royal engagements in the UK before they head to North America to kickstart their new life with Archie, separated from the Royal Family. Currently, Harry & Meghan, along with Archie are currently residing in North Saanich on Vancouver Island, Canada.

Speaking of the Commonwealth Service, Harry and Meghan, the latter of whom was in the third trimester of pregnancy, has joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the same service in 2019.

All eyes will be on the Royal Family on March 9 to see how their relationship has evolved since Harry and Meghan's controversial decision to separate themselves.

