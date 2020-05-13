Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are 'back in touch' with Prince William & Kate Middleton post strained relation?

Post their controversial Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mending fences with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the latter of whom miss the couple to a degree. Read below to know how the royal siblings are reconnecting again.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shockingly announced their split from the Royal Family, it created a grave distance between the couple and Prince William and Kate Middleton. This was evident during Harry and Meghan's final royal duty for the Commonwealth Service where William and Kate refused to acknowledge their presence Moreover, Harry and Meghan have now shifted their base to LA, along with baby Archie, 6, where they are also currently on quarantine mode.

On the other hand, William and Kate are on quarantine mode in their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, along with their three children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 2. For some good news, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Harry and William are "back in touch." The brothers have chatted over video calls and celebrated birthdays over the past few weeks. Moreover, it was their father Prince Charles' coronavirus diagnosis that "really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch." The siblings began to reconcile from February 2020 and since Harry has been very homesick in LA, it's the right time for them to reconnect.

Tensions between Meghan and Kate are also slowly dissipating as distance and time go by. "I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly, they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives," Katie shared.

Moreover, Nicholl's notes that Charles, Kate and William have surely wished Archie on his 1st birthday while Harry has been in regular touch with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Harry and The Queen spoke during her 94th birthday as well as Archie's birthday over a video call.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth is a happy great grandma as she wishes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie on birthday

We're glad things are getting back to normal for the Royal Family!

