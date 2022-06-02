Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in UK with Archie and Lilibet ahead of Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at a London airport in the afternoon with their children and a small team of aides, according to Page Six.

Interestingly, as per Page Six, from Los Angeles to London, the family and their staff chose a commercial flight rather than their usual private plane. However, Queen Elizabeth II is due to meet Lilibet for the first time on June 4, on the tiny girl's first birthday. A spokesperson for the couple said as per Page Six: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

However, because of their non-royal status, the couple will take a back seat for the key activities during the four-day Jubilee celebration, which begins June 2. The couple and their children will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and other working members of the royal family. As a result, Prince Andrew, who was fired from his official responsibilities after a sexual-assault complaint and settlement, will not be appearing on the balcony for the big day.

According to Page Six, Harry's brother, Prince William, as well as Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — might finally meet baby Lilibet during the Sussexes' visit to the UK. However, it has been reported that Prince William and his family would be attending another occasion hundreds of miles away, when the Queen will meet Lilibet.

