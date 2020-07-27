Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to be permanently exiled post their controversial biographical book’s release?

Sources via Mirror UK and Daily Mail claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to royal life may not be an option anymore after their disputable biographical book comes out.

Since excerpts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new biographical book come out, sources via Mirror UK claim that the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family will never be bridged. Earlier this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned the royal world on its head when they broke away from the family, stepping down as senior royals. The Sussexes are currently residing in LA, and have cut all ties with the royal family. But any future plans of returning are no longer viable for the couple, following the publication of their controversial new book which describes the couple’s rift with the royals in great detail.

While the Duke and Duchess have denied being interviewed for Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, there has been speculation that they allowed their staffers to do so. One source told the Daily Mail that the bombshell biography has "torpedoed" any chance of the couple building a new royal role. Another royal household source who suggested the door would always be open to the couple added: "But it's hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as 'hybrid' royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US." Another source told the publication: "The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn’t seem if there is any way of going back now."

A big topic in the book--and one which may cause the Royal Family a certain amount of discomfort--is the relationship between Meghan and Kate. The book says: “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it. According to a source, Kate felt they didn’t have much in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace’.”

The Duchess of Cambridge--Kate Middleton did send flowers to sister-in-law Meghan as a “peace offering” when the news of them duelling started doing rounds but was told in uncertain terms that it was not enough. The gesture came amid mounting speculation that the women had become the “duelling duchesses” as relations between them were so frosty.

While palace aides briefed royal reporters that Prince Harry ’s wife Meghan and Prince William’s wife Kate were in contact by phone and text, they were unable to disguise the fact that they were far from close. The new biography states that Meghan did get flowers from Kate for her birthday. But it adds: “Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times.” Friends of Kate and William have hit out at the book, describing claims the Cambridges snubbed Meghan as “plain wrong”. The book says: “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it.

ALSO READ: Prince William's ‘snobbish’ attitude towards Meghan Markle cost him his relationship with Prince Harry?

Share your comment ×