Prince Harry & Meghan Markle bonding over 'informal' conversations with Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in touch with Prince William and Kate Middleton and according to a royal expert, the two couples are also sharing 'informal' conversations over video calls. As per US Weekly, royal expert Stewart Pearce claims, the royal couples are still "very close" despite their recent rift.

Pearce who is the author of Diana: The Voice of Change, in a recent interaction with US Weekly claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are conversating with each other over Zoom and FaceTime calls and said, "They’re very close with one another."

The royal expert claims that despite the couples sharing a different worldview, they respect each other. Further adding on about details about the duo's bonding, Pearce claimed the nature of their talks to be "informal" saying Middleton and William chat with the Sussexes over "cups of tea."

It was earlier informed in June that Kate has been keeping in touch with Meghan since Lili's arrival and even reportedly sent her notes and gifts. As for Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship, the duo recently came together to honour their late mother, Princess Diana at the statue unveiling event for her 60th birthday. Reports stated that not only did the brothers put a united front at the event but also were seemingly bonding and had turned a new page in their relationship amid the rift.

With Prince Harry recently announcing his tell-all memoir, fans are expecting to learn more details about his relationship with his older brother since childhood and particularly now after his royal exit with wife Meghan Markle.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle donate to help women and children in Afghanistan through Archewell foundation