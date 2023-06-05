Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrates Princess Lilibet 2nd birthday in an “all-American affair”; DEETS here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter – Princess Lilibet officially turned two years old on Sunday. The young royal has already made an adorable splash in the royal family with her signature red hair and tradition-steeped name.

Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating Princess Lilibet in California with an “all-American affair”. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrates Lilibet’s birthday

Though Prince Harry and Meghna Markle have not officially revealed the plan for their daughter – Princess Lilibet’s second birthday, it is expected that birthday festivities will take place in California.

The royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine U.K., “I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers. It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles III, and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.”

No official announcement has been made from the greater royal family about Princess Lilibet’s birthday which might be indicative of greater rift. It is also true that the young royal’s second birthday will be very different from her first birthday. Last year, Princess Lilibet’s first birthday was celebrated with the greater royal family at the Frogmore Cottage. The young princess received well wishes from the royal family including, late Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince Charles and Camila, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

About Princess Lilibet

The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was born in California in the U.S.A, where her parents relocated after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Last year had been eventful for the young royal with her and Prince Archie receiving royal titles and getting christened in March in California.

