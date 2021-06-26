Prince Harry & Meghan Markle CLARIFY why HRH title was included in daughter Lilibet Diana's birth certificate

After much chatter regarding the inclusion of 'His Royal Highness' in daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth certificate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson has given a clarification on the same.

There's been a lot of reading into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Winsdor's birth certificate, which was first published by TMZ this week. Listed in the parents' names, we see Harry's first name written as 'The Duke of Sussex' while his last name is written as 'His Royal Highness'. On the other hand, Meghan's first, middle and last name goes as 'Rachel', 'Meghan' and 'Markle'. For the unversed, Meghan is actually Markle's maiden name.

The reason behind the chatter when it comes to baby Lili's birth certificate is the fact that Harry and Meghan agreed to no longer use their royal stylings - His/Her Royal Highness - after stepping back as senior working royal and would instead only use the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, according to ET Canada, the presence of 'HRH' on baby Lili's birth certificate doesn't actually translate to the couple planning on using the royal stylings in their public dealings going forward.

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson clarified to the publication that 'The Duke of Sussex' and 'His Royal Highness' is Harry's legal name. In case you were wondering why Meghan was listed without any of her royal titles, the spokesperson further explained that "Rachel Meghan Markle [is] her maiden name – the document required her maiden name."

That settles the mystery, once and for all!

Meanwhile, as revealed in baby Lili's birth certificate, Harry and Meghan's tiny munchkin was born on June 4 at 11:40 am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Moreover, the proud parents shared the heartwarming gesture behind naming their second child, after son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, in a statement on Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation Archewell.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," their June 6 statement read.

