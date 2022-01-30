Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'contacted' Tom Holland and Zendaya to host a secret meet with the duo: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly invited Tom Holland and Zendaya for a meeting at their Montecito home and this secret hang-out session between the two famous couples has left everyone talking about it. Whether the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for an upcoming project is yet unknown.

As per The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contacted Tom and Zendaya "out of the blue" and asked to meet them. Revealing how Holland and Zendaya who have had no connection to the Royal couple previously reacted, the report mentioned, "'Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused." The source further informed The Daily Mail, "Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn't know what they wanted."

While reportedly the secret meeting did take place, the details of the same are not known although it seems Harry and Meghan could have pitched to Tom and Zendaya one of their upcoming projects. The Sussexes have signed several media projects under their Archewell Productions and this meeting could be related to the same.

Recently, it was also confirmed that audio giant Spotify was taking the production of the Sussexes' pet project into their own hands. The couple has been signed up in an £18 million podcast deal a year ago and it won't be a surprise if the Royal couple wanted to host one of Hollywood's most-talked-about new age couples and also the lead stars of the biggest release of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home on it.

