Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'couldn't wait' to introduce daughter Lilibet to Queen Elizabeth via a video call

As per a source report, Queen Elizabeth got to virtually meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor over a video call with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't contain their excitement over introducing their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan named their second child after The Queen's favourite nickname, which even her late husband Prince Philip would endearingly address her as. Moreover, Lilibet's middle name is an ode to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

While Lilibet made history as the first child of senior royal family members to be born in the United States, that didn't stop The Duke and Duchess of Sussex from making her meet Queen Elizabeth, even if only virtually. According to People, it was via a video call that The Queen was introduced to baby Lilibet. A source shared with the publication that Harry and Meghan "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" as soon as the parents returned to their Montecito mansion from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which wasn't very far away.

Interestingly, video calls between Harry, Meghan and the royal family members are apparently very common ever since the couple's move to Los Angeles. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry had revealed that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who passed away in April, indulged in Zoom chats, seeing their great-grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, running around.

Meanwhile, as for when Queen Elizabeth along with the rest of the royal family will meet Lilibet face-to-face, People speculates that Harry and Meghan may decide to spend Christmas this year in Sandringham, depending on the COVID-19 restrictions permitting, like they had done in 2017 post their engagement. There is also The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her historic 70th year on the throne, which will likely witness The Sussexes shortly making their way back to the UK.

Next month, Harry will be riding solo to the UK to reunite with his brother Prince William for the unveiling of their mother Princess Diana's statue at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace, on what would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, i.e. July 1.

