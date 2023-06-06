Prince Harry, Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet ignored by royal family on her 2nd birthday; Here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet’s second birthday on Sunday. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t publicly post anything about their daughter’s birthday, Page Six reported that Lilibet’s birthday was celebrated with an ‘all-American affair’ in California.

However, Princess Lilibet’s second birthday was quite different from her first birthday. This year not a single working royal wished Lilibet on her birthday. Here is everything to know about the same.

Princess Lilibet ignored by royal family

It seems that tension between Sussexes and the royal family has been growing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once again snubbed by the royal family as they failed to publicly acknowledge the couple’s daughter – Princess Lilibet on her second birthday.

A royal source told Entertainment Tonight, “It has never been protocol to share formal birthday wishes for non-working members of the royal family or their children on the official channels. Any such birthday wishes would be shared privately.” Therefore, King Charles and Queen Camilla didn’t share any official birthday wishes for Princess Lilibet.

King Charles' decision to publicly ignore Princess Lilibet’s birthday completely differs from the late Queen Elizabeth’s decision last year. The longest reigning British monarch publicly wished Prince Harry Meghan Markle’s daughter a happy first birthday. The rest of the senior royals also followed the suit with Princess Lilibet getting public birthday wishes from then Prince Charles, Prince Williams, and Kate Middleton.

Princess Lilibet’s birthday

The royal expert, Jennie Bond said that Princess Lilibet’s birthday might be celebrated with a casual gathering. She said, “I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers.”

Though King Charles didn’t publicly wish his granddaughter on her second birthday, New Idea reported that he is planning to send her a birthday present.

