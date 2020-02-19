Prince Harry & Meghan Markle debarred from using Sussex Royal title after their exit from the family?

The latest news reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggest that they will be debarred from using their title of Sussex Royal.

The unexpected exit by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal family left many shocked. The news reports earlier stated that the now-former royals will not be able to use the HRH titles. The latest news reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggest that they will be debarred from using their title of Sussex Royal. As per the reports in Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan Markle cannot use the word 'royal' as a part of their trademark. If reports are to be believed then, Harry and Meghan were planning on trademarking the Sussex Royal title for various products and their charitable organization. But, it looks like they may not be able to so post their royal exit from the family.

The couple has now moved to Canada where they are spending some quiet and quality time. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started using the term from early 2019 after they stepped out Prince William and Kate Middleton’s household in Kensington Royal. A source told Page Six that as Harry and Meghan are stepping back as senior Royal members of the family, the usage of the word Royal had to be reviewed.

The couple is now looking to gain financial independence away from the United Kingdom, and their royal family members. Harry and Meghan reportedly had plans of trademarking Sussex Royal for their new website, line of clothing, stationery, books and some teaching materials. But, if these news reports are to be believed then Harry and Meghan will have to stay away from utilizing the title of Sussex Royal.

(ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first joint appearance since Megxit at a Miami event: Details Inside)

Read More