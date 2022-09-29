Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delaying memoir and docu-series to edit content about King Charles III?

Queen Elizabeth's passing has changed several things including King Charles' ascension to the throne as Britain's new monarch. With the royal family coming together to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her funeral last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also among the attendees at all the ceremonies for the same. Harry and Meghan also joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for their first appearance together after 2020 following the Queen's coffin service.

After their return to California, reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy delaying their upcoming projects, including Netflix's docu-series and the Duke's memoir. According to Page Six, sources have mentioned that the couple is keen to take out or downplay the content around King Charles and other Senior Royals including Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, the new Princess of Wales in the series and the book.