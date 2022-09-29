Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delaying memoir and docu-series to edit content about King Charles III?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly taking out content about senior members of the royal family from their upcoming docu-series.
Queen Elizabeth's passing has changed several things including King Charles' ascension to the throne as Britain's new monarch. With the royal family coming together to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her funeral last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also among the attendees at all the ceremonies for the same. Harry and Meghan also joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for their first appearance together after 2020 following the Queen's coffin service.
After their return to California, reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy delaying their upcoming projects, including Netflix's docu-series and the Duke's memoir. According to Page Six, sources have mentioned that the couple is keen to take out or downplay the content around King Charles and other Senior Royals including Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, the new Princess of Wales in the series and the book.
As for the docu-series, a source informed Page Six, "A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?"
While Prince Harry's memoir that was to come out in December has already been postponed to next year, the docu-series also seems to have been pushed further now. Despite their recent visit to the UK, things still seem fraught between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. Recently, the couple was officially demoted on the royal family's website alongside Prince Andrew.
