Prince Harry & Meghan Markle disappointed Princess Eugenie by announcing pregnancy at her wedding: Report

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s new biographical book Finding Freedom claims that the couple’s decision to announce pregnancy on Princess Eugenie’s wedding day did not go down particularly well with her. Scroll down to see what the book claims.

According to the Sussexes new bombshell biography, Princess Eugenie wasn't pleased when Meghan Markle revealed she was expecting a child at her wedding. Prince Harry and his wife's decision to drop the news on the royal's big day "did not go down particularly well", according to the tell-all book. The Duke, who used to be the "closest of friends" with Eugenie, ruffled some feathers with the timing of his announcement, according to the book. They let family and friends know they were expecting at St George's Chapel at Windsor in October 2018. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said in the biography: "A source revealed that Princess Eugenie told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news".

Eugenie is thought to have been one of the first to find out that Harry was in a relationship with Meghan. "Eugenie, who had long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and thought she was 'just the tonic' for Harry," the book claims. The pair would regularly head to her partner Jack Brooksbank's club Mahiki for nights out. The royals went on double dates with their respective partners when Harry started seeing Meghan, the book claims.

Recently, sources via Mirror UK revealed that “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, paints a very one-sided account” that “will leave lasting scars” on the couple’s relationships with senior royals. The book chronicles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s romance and a brief period as members of the monarchy before they sensationally quit their royal roles to forge a new life for themselves and their son Archie in America.

