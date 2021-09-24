Prince Harry & Meghan Markle discuss vaccine equity with WHO amid NYC visit: We are eager to do our part

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York City trip included a roundtable conference with the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss more on vaccine equity. Along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the conference had world leaders, executives, and experts. The couple also visited the One World Observatory to pay tribute to the 9/11 victims.

“In this room, we had a number of the foremost leaders on public health, pandemic preparedness, scientific progress, and community building,” the Sussexes mentioned, via ET Canada. Meghan and Harry noted that they have had the opportunity to learn from experts who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. With the conference, the Duke and Duchess noted that it has “further reinforced” their commitment to vaccine equity. “We’re so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part,” they added.

The conference also included Chelsea Clinton, Stewart Simonson, Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization, and Loyce Pace, Director, Office of Global Affairs, US Department of Health and Human Services.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also confirmed to be attending Global Citizen Live from Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City. Previously, the duo had also taken part in ‘Vax Live: The Convert to Reunite the World,’ during May 2021.

According to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, via ET Canada, Meghan and Harry were a part of the “critical conversation” to collaborate on different pandemic-related ideas. “We are at an important crossroads for vaccinating the world. It is only with collaboration, coordination, transparency, and creative thinking that we can make it through this pandemic together, the Director-General noted.

