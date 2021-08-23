Prince Harry & Meghan Markle donate to help women and children in Afghanistan through Archewell foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping up when it comes to helping out those in need in Afghanistan. The Duke and Duchess of Susses have reportedly donated to the Women for Aghan organisation via their Archewell foundation to help rescue and evacuate women and children amid the crisis situation.

The Women for Afghan foundation took to Instagram to share a note of thanks to Harry and Meghan's Archewell foundation for making a donation to their cause. Sharing a note, the organisation said, "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had recently released a statement about the difficult situation not only in Afghanistan but also in Haiti where the situation has been dire following a massive earthquake. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mentioned that they were "heartbroken" by both situations.

In the statement, they released on their Archewell website, Prince Harry and Meghan said, "As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity." Their website also shared several resources for their fans to help out amid the crisis situations in Afghanistan and Haiti.

Prince Harry who had served two tours in Afghanistan during his time with the army also shared a separate note via his Invictus Foundation, urging all military veterans to come together and support each other amid this difficult time.

ALSO READ: 5 FUN FACTS about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship that Royal family fans should not miss out on