Prince Harry, Meghan Markle end contract with Spotify, Archetypes podcast not renewed for second season

During the two-and-a-half-year partnership with Spotify, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle developed the Archetypes podcast which premiered in August 2022. This podcast discussed the labels which hold women back and featured esteemed guests like Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and more. The final episode titled ‘Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift’ dropped on November 29, 2022, with appearances by Judd Apatow, Andy Cohen, and Trevor Noah. Each episode ran for the duration of about an hour.

Now it is reported that the Archetypes podcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is not getting renewed for the second season. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Spotify is over

In a joint statement released on Thursday, Spotify and Sussexes’ Archewell Audio said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

An Archewell Productions spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal that Meghan Markle will continue to create more content for Archetypes audience on a different platform.

This news comes after Spotify announced this month that they will be cutting down about 200 jobs and rework on their strategy.

A source told the New York Post that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not produce enough content to receive complete payment of the nearly $20 million deal, which they signed in 2020. There were just 12 episodes of the podcast. Meghan Markle also put the Archetype podcast on pause in September because of the official mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also signed a deal with Netflix for an estimated $100 million. Their docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ was a hit on Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess are currently living in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet.

