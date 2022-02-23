Prince Harry & Meghan Markle enjoy date night with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a double date over the weekend as the couple was joined by royal cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. This is Princess Eugenie's second outing with Prince Harry after she was seen attending the Super Bowl game recently alongside him. As per photos obtained by TMZ, the double date saw Harry and Meghan having a good time with their cousins and the Duchess of Sussex was even clicked smiling wide during the dinner.

The photos also showed Meghan wearing a white pantsuit while she was clicked sharing a laugh with Harry and Eugenie. As per reports, the foursome dined inside a covered and heated outdoor patio of a popular Santa Barbara restaurant. Eugenie and Jack recently travelled to the US to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this month.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have been known to have shared a close bond since before and hence it's no surprise that she visited her cousin at his US home. Prince Harry has now been settled in his Montecito, California home for the past two years since their royal exit. After moving to the US, Prince Harry has visited the UK twice, first for Prince Philip's funeral last year and later also for the unveiling of his late mother, Princess Diana's statue on her 60th birth anniversary.

It has been reported that during his UK visit, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Frogmore cottage where initially Harry and Meghan had stayed when they were performing thier royal roles.

