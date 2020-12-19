Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exchange Christmas gifts with Prince William, Kate Middleton ahead of the holiday

According to a recent report, presents have been sent back and forth between the entire royal family, who are experiencing their first socially-distanced Christmas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Just like the rest of the world, the royal family is currently experiencing their first socially-distanced Christmas. Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all the way in the US, specifically, their new Montecito home with their 19-month-old son Archie. However, according to People, the Sussexes made sure to send over Christmas gifts to Prince William and Kate Middleton and vice versa ahead of the holiday.

The entire royal family has been sending presents back and forth. In their recently acquired Montecito home, Harry and Meghan will ring in Archie's second Christmas and the family is said to be very excited to decorate for the festive holiday. As Queen Elizabeth had called off her annual Christmas trip to Sandringham, William and Kate are yet unsure of their holiday plans. "It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans. It's difficult to know what to do for the best," The Duke of Cambridge had confessed during his recent Royal Train Tour along with Kate.

William and Kate's children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are already in the Christmas spirit as they recently made their adorable red carpet debut at a Christmas pantomime performance at the London Palladium. Kate's mother Carole Middleton had earlier revealed in an Instagram post that her grandchildren will help decorate her Christmas tree via video call.

Moreover, the Queen and Prince Philip will stay at Windsor Castle while Prince Charles and Camila plan to visit them at some point during the holiday season. It isn't made aware to the public as of yet if William and Kate, along with their kids, will be paying the Queen a visit.

