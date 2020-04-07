Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found Queen's Coronavirus address reassuring and comforting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watched the Queen's Coronavirus address on Sunday and were moved by it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are locked down in Los Angeles owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Canada to LA just before US President Donald Trump announced the lockdown. Although they are away from the British royal family, Meghan and Harry are aware of the situation back home. The couple reportedly also watched Queen Elizabeth II's address. The Queen addressed the nation on Sunday where she thanked the NHS staff for their hard work. Meghan and Harry were "moved" by her words.

A source told Harper's Bazaar that Meghan and Harry felt the address not only "demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance, and comfort.” A source also revealed that Harry reached out to his grandmother last week and offered his support. The interaction took place before the broadcast took place.

Meghan and Harry's thoughts on the Queen's speech came amid the announcement of their new non-profit organisation. As reported by The Telegraph, the new charity has been named Archewell. The name is inspired by their son Archie Harrison. The international outlet reports the charity organisation will focus on myriad philanthropic projects and support groups. A wellbeing website under the same name will soon be launched.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters," Meghan and Harry told the news outlet.

