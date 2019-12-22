Prince Harry & Meghan Markle get the WARMEST welcome to Canada from Justin Trudeau

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a six-week break in Canada. The couple was welcomed to the country by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left the UK to spend Christmas in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to give the royal tradition a skip this year to enjoy a much-needed break in Canada. The royal couple is ringing in Archie's first Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and a few friends. While details about their trip are still unknown, it has been revealed that the royal couple is on a six-week break. As the couple touched down in Canada, they got a warm welcome from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau took to Twitter and reached out to the Duke and Duchess. The Canadian PM welcomed the royal couple and their adorable son in his tweet. "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here," Trudeau tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

Meghan and Harry's decision to spend Christmas in Canada comes as little surprise. Meghan has spent a sizable amount of time in Toronto during her stint as an actress. She was in the Canadian city during the shoot of her show Suits, which she kissed goodbye in the seventh season after it was announced that she was marrying Harry.

Announcing Harry and Meghan's decision to spend Christmas in the US, Daily Mail's royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed he received a statement from the Palace spokesperson that read, "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. Whilst this emails confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respect."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding photographer dishes out details on 'no kissing' policy for photos

Read More