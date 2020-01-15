Prince Harry & Meghan Markle gets offered a job by Burger King after Megxit; Say 'We have a new crown for you'

Burger King is stepping up to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a job as they plan on becoming financially independent. Check it out.

A different kind of crown awaits Prince Harry after he leaves his royal life behind. As Harry and Meghan strive to become financially independent following their split from the royal family, Burger King wants to support the couple by offering them a job. Last week, in a shocking statement, Meghan and Harry announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent. Inspired by the couple’s royal announcement, the fast food empire stepped up to offer the couple a job in their kingdom of hamburgers.

Last week, Burger King Argentina kicked off an ad campaign inviting the royal couple to join the Burger King family after quitting the royal family. “Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown,” an advertisement read. “If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you,” another stated. According to Fox News, the company also published an open letter for the royals that read, “We found out that the prince and the duchess decided to give up their roles in the royal family and will work to become financially independent.”

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

“So, we have a proposition for you: Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. You know that the crown will suit you perfectly. Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings,” the open letter read. A few days after the advertisements were launched, the fast-food empire’s U.S. division reminded the couple about their offer on twitter. “Harry, this royal family offers part-time positions,” the tweet read. While the royals haven’t responded to the offer yet, the advertisements have gone viral on social media.

