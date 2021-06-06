Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly moved down on the list of members on the Royal Family website

After stepping back from their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been demoted on the list of senior royals as posted on the Royal Family’s official website. Check out the details.

After stepping back from their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in a tell-all bombshell interview with host Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had opened up about the concerns they had while they were working royals. Now, according to a recent report by Page Six, the couple has been demoted on the list of senior royals as posted on the Royal Family’s official website. As per the report, the site had been under construction for the last few weeks.

According to UK's Daily Express, Harry and Meghan are now below 9 members of the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan were previously ranked beneath The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. Now the couple follows Harry's father Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and the Wessexes, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. Harry briefly paid a visit to the United Kingdom to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral shortly after the interview and returned to the United States. After stepping down from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have been living in the city of Los Angeles.

On the Royal Family website, Harry’s biography has been updated to: “As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home.”

