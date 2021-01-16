Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ after 1 year since Megxit; Prince William warming up to the duo?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend recently gave an insight into the duo’s mindset after Megxit. Scroll down to see what he said.

After a year of their exit from the UK and the Royal Family, a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle--Tom Bradby, a journalist who was on the South Africa tour with the Sussexes--recently opened up in an upcoming appearance on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh and reflected on how the Duke and Duchess were doing since their exit as senior royals. Bradby told media that they are feeling better about the movie as time passes, and are excited about the new ventures they are stepping in to since relocating to California. But, Prince Harry is still “heartbroken by the situation with his family” accordion to Bradby.

Bradby also shed light on Harry’s relationship with the royals and even his brother William. While the situation hasn’t been the easiest with the family in the past year, but eventually everyone is happy that Meghan and Harry are happy. William is also making his peace with the duo’s decision.

Even though there are a lot of people in the family that still feel hurt by the duo’s decision, what everyone desperately wants is for them to be okay and happy. Bradby concluded that apart from being a family, the Royals are like a “firm.” They are in the business of public service on a very elevated, exposed platform and to some extent, they are all locked in it together. And that creates lots of tensions that people perhaps do see relatively clearly from the outside, but at the same time they are trying to be a family and I am always acutely conscious of that and how complicated and frankly difficult it is.

