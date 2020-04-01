Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to hire Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's former bodyguard in LA?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will mostly be hiring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former bodyguard as their private security in LA. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be paying for the security by themselves, with some contribution from Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially kickstarted their new life, as they said goodbye to their royal duties on March 31, 2020. With the new month, it's a new beginning for the couple and their son, Archie, as they have shifted from Canada to LA. Albeit, they are very much self-isolating amidst the coronavirus scare! When it comes to security, the couple has to fend for their own finances with Donald Trump tweeting that the US will not pay for their security protection.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!," the PM had firmly tweeted. However, according to Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are reportedly hiring former SAS soldiers to replace their royal security. They have chosen from a shortlist of two firms, who have been responsible for being former bodyguards to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The annual footing for their security would be £4million (£400 a day per guard) per year, which will be paid by Harry and Meghan themselves but Prince Charles my also contribute.

A substantial contribution will be given by Harry's father for the next 12 months while the couple gets on their feet. The money will be coming from Prince Charles' personal funds and is not inexhaustible while being reviewed in a year.

