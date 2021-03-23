  1. Home
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle hire Oscar nominee producer for Archewell Foundation while chief of staff quits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-profit Archewell Foundation seems to be undergoing some major changes. Read details below.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle hire Oscar nominee producer for Archewell Foundation while chief of staff quits.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be undergoing through some major changes. While they continue to settle into the quiet neighbourhoods of Montecito, Meghan and Harry's non-profit Archewell Foundation seems to be undergoing some major change. Turns out, Archewell's chief of staff , Catherine St-Laurent, has quit just after putting in 11 months in duty. The news came as a shock to many as Catherine had given up a high-profile job with Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' foundation. 

As per a report in The Telegraph, Catherine will “transition to an advisory role” and she will be replaced by Meghan and Harry's UK spokesman James Holt. He has worked for the couple for the last five years. Despite being in an advisory role, Catherine will not remain on payroll nor be considered as a full-time employee. 

A source told The Telegraph, “I think there was a sense that she (Catherine) was having to fulfil a great many functions for the couple – not all of which were necessarily in her job spec." 

Meanwhile, while their chief of staff stepped down, Meghan and Harry have hired a Oscar nominee producer. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in E! News,  award-winning producer Ben Browning has now been hired by Meghan and Harry to lead Archewell’s content. He will take the position of head of content for  Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions as well as  “work closely with Netflix and Spotify”. 

Ben Browning is the producer of recently Oscar nominated film Promising Young Woman. The producer released a statement following his appointment for Archewell. He said, "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting." 

For the unversed, Meghan and Harry have signed Netflix and Spotify deals to produce content that "informs but also gives hope". 

