Prince Harry & Meghan Markle join Time’s 100 Most Influential People list with Joe Biden, Billie Eilish & more

After a whirlwind year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently were bestowed upon an honour, no less than a royal one, the duo made the coveted spot on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list this year. Harry, who turned 37 today, featured alongside wife Meghan Markle, 40, as the couple spoke about their philanthropic work. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who controversially stepped down as royals in early 2020 — topped the “Icons” section of the list, which also includes pop star Britney Spears, country superstar Dolly Parton, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

For their magazine cover, the Duke is seen donning all-black as he leans on his wife Markle, who is wearing a smart white pantsuit.

Olympian Simone Biles, Apple CEO Tim Cook, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Shonda Rhimes, NFL star Tom Brady and music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are included in the “Titans” section, while Oscar winner Kate Winslet, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, rapper Lil Nas X, actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Jason Sudeikis made the “Artists” list.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish topped the list of “Pioneers” alongside gymnast Sunisa Lee, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and fashion designer Aurora James. The “Leaders” section sees the likes of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese politician Xi Jinping, former President Donald Trump and WTO: World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and “Innovators” include billionaires Jensen Huang and Elon Musk and “Red Table Talk” stars Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

