Prince Harry & Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Prince Charles after attending Service of Thanksgiving?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK last week to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth. After attending Trooping the Colour ceremony, the couple also attended the Service of Thanksgiving event that was held at the St Paul's Cathedral. According to reports, the couple later visited Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House.

According to The Daily Express, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t publicly interact with either Prince Charles and Camilla or Prince William and Kate Middleton, the couple reportedly were spotted leaving Clarence House after the event. It was a packed schedule for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given that they also had celebrations planned for their daughter Lilibet's first birthday. The little one reportedly also met with Queen Elizabeth.

During the church service, Harry and Meghan were spotted seated in the second row along with cousins Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. It's not yet clear what discussion Harry and Meghan had with the Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony which they watched from watching the festivities from the Major General’s Office. As for their daughter Lilibet's birthday festivities, Prince William and Kate Middleton missed the celebrations since they were travelling to Wales for the planned Platinum Jubilee events. Harry and Meghan have been keeping a low profile at the Jubilee celebrations so far. The Sussexes are yet to meet the Cambridges.

