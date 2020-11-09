Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark Remembrance Day in LA after royal aides REFUSED his special request

Hours after news broke out that Prince Harry's request to place a wreath on his behalf in the UK was denied, Harry and Meghan Markle marked Remembrance Day in LA. Here's how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured fallen soldiers.

Royal fans shocked to learn that Prince Harry was not granted his special request on Remembrance Day. The Duke of Sussex had left behind a wreath and requested it was laid at Cenotaph on his behalf. Mail Online reported that Harry's wreath bears the words, "To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you." While they came to terms with the controversial development, Harry made his way to Los Angeles National Cemetery with Meghan Markle by his side.

The Sussexes organised the special visit to pay a tribute to those who sacrificed themselves for the security and protection for others' freedom. In the photos surfaced online, Harry and Meghan dressed in an all-black ensemble with commemorative poppies placed on their outfits.

The UK publication reported Harry and Meghan carried bouquets of flowers which were picked from their Montecito garden. The bouquets were placed on the resting place of two Commonwealth soldiers—a man who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery. The duo also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery with the words "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country" inscribed on them.

A spokesman speaking on behalf Harry and Meghan said, "It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives." Harper's Bazaar reported that the cemetery the duo chose is situated opposite the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Health Care System building which was used by Meghan’s grandfather after he served the U.S. Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Harry's request or the refusal was not informed to the Queen. This has left him "saddened." Read all about it in detail in the link below.

