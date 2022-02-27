Prince Harry & Meghan Markle offer support to Ukraine in their acceptance speech for NAACP President's Award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday and as they took to the stage to accept the prestigious honour of President's Award that has been previously earned by Rihanna among others for their distinguished public service. In their acceptance speech, Duke and Duchess also offered support for Ukraine.

The couple's public service work which they have worked for through their Archewell Foundation was recognised at the event. After launching it in 2020, Harry and Meghan have supported efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and also focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for racial justice through Archewell.

On receiving the honour of the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their speech stated that they are humbled by the honour and Meghan Markle also added that she couldn't be prouder of the work they are doing together. Prince Harry began his speech by first talking about the situation in Ukraine and said, "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly", via People.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also accompanied by Markel's mother for the awards and before concluding her speech, Meghan gave a shoutout to her adding, "My mom's here with us tonight, and we all feel very proud. Thank you", via People.

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton also released a statement amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stated that they stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

