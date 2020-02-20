Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to officially end Royal duties by March 31? Find Out

News reports in Evening Standard state that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's office in Buckingham Palace will officially shut on March 31.

The controversial Royal exit made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle had shocked the world including their Royal family members. Later on, as per media reports, the Queen had given her approval to their stepping back as senior Royal members of the family. The Queen also offered her blessings to her grandson and his wife for staring a more independent life away from the United Kingdom. The Royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their separation from their family and stepping back from their Royal duties.

Now, the latest update states that Harry and Meghan will start a Royal free life from April 1, which hints that the couple will officially end their last remaining Royal duties on March 31. Reports in Reports in Evening Standard state that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's office in Buckingham Palace will officially shut on March 31. The media reports on Megxit state that Queen Elizabeth II said the Royal couple's transition will reflect during the springtime. The Royal Palace has reportedly announced that Harry and Meghan's independent lives outside of the Royal family will begin in April. The news has left the fans of Prince Harry and Meghan guessing whether or not the duo will return to the United Kingdom.

Evening Standard reports, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to return to the UK for six events which will take place in the month of February and March. According to some media outlets, the Royal couple will no longer be able to use 'Sussex Royal' in their names. The Telegraph has stated that both Harry and Meghan have given their approval to a one-year transition period.

