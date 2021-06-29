Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or Prince William, Kate Middleton: Which couple are ideal relationship goals? VOTE

While we've been keeping up with the royal family, we're curious to know which couple between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and Prince William & Kate Middleton is your ultimate relationship goals. Vote in our poll and comment below.

The tea is piping how when it comes to keeping up with the real-life drama in the royal family, especially with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back as senior working royals and moving their home base permanently to Los Angeles. Moreover, it's Harry and Meghan's estranged equation with Prince William and Kate Middleton that has been given subsequent spotlight by the media, making constant comparisons between the two royal couples.

On one hand, we have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were college sweethearts and started dating in 2003. They eventually got engaged in October 2010 and had their fairytale wedding on April 29, 2011. The elegant couple has been blessed with three wonderful children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. While initially reserved when out in public, the recent few years have seen some flirty exchanges between William and Kate during royal events and many consider them as the perfect couple.

On the other hand, we have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were introduced in 2016 by a common friend and fell in love over multiple dates. In 2017, the couple got engaged before having their dream wedding on May 19, 2018. The rebellious couple, who are love goals for many, has been blessed with two kids - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4. Unlike other royal couples, Harry and Meghan have been more openly affectionate with each other during public events and have spoken fondly over their love for the other.

