Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or Prince William, Kate Middleton: Which couple are ideal relationship goals? VOTE
The tea is piping how when it comes to keeping up with the real-life drama in the royal family, especially with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back as senior working royals and moving their home base permanently to Los Angeles. Moreover, it's Harry and Meghan's estranged equation with Prince William and Kate Middleton that has been given subsequent spotlight by the media, making constant comparisons between the two royal couples.
On one hand, we have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were college sweethearts and started dating in 2003. They eventually got engaged in October 2010 and had their fairytale wedding on April 29, 2011. The elegant couple has been blessed with three wonderful children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. While initially reserved when out in public, the recent few years have seen some flirty exchanges between William and Kate during royal events and many consider them as the perfect couple.
On the other hand, we have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were introduced in 2016 by a common friend and fell in love over multiple dates. In 2017, the couple got engaged before having their dream wedding on May 19, 2018. The rebellious couple, who are love goals for many, has been blessed with two kids - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4. Unlike other royal couples, Harry and Meghan have been more openly affectionate with each other during public events and have spoken fondly over their love for the other.
This begs the question royal family enthusiasts; Which royal couple is your ideal relationship goals? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular royal couple in the comments section below.
Anonymous 1 day ago
we dont know anything abt them as a couple. a few smiling pictures and glorious news headlines are not enough after a month.. we really dont know anything abt their personal life and no one should be judged or compared. such a nonsense post pv.
Anonymous 1 day ago
William and Kate without a doubt
Anonymous 1 day ago
Prince William and Duchess Catherine All the way. May The Lord watch over them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Most people like the genuine stuff. Only people with serious delusions will like the megalomaniac couple. Difference between class and TV trash.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kate and William are not genuine but a sham couple.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes, pit one brother against the other. Nice post PV!
Anonymous 1 day ago
It’s rather silly that an almost 40 year old grown man is deluding himself to be of any use to his nation by wanting to be a figure head in this day and age. His grandmother’s reign was very different. The world has evolved so much since then. It’s so important to be relevant. I am not sure how can he sleep at night knowing he is using tax payer dollar to fund his luxurious life, while there are so many poor Brits. Imagine how different this world would be when his son becomes king! I hope by then Britain as a nation would have evolved to reject this pathetic ranking system. Pinkvilla - Please post!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Will n Kate no brainer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Harry & Meghan.....
Anonymous 2 days ago
Royal this is looter clan who have ruined many nations all are disgusting worst freebies
Anonymous 2 days ago
William and Kate all the way atound.
Anonymous 2 days ago
William and Kate
Anonymous 2 days ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton of course
Anonymous 2 days ago
God! nobody wants that narscistic fake lying couple for a couple goal. Will and Kate all the way!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Even William and Kate are fake. This story about the two of them falling in love while in university is completely false.