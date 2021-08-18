Prince Harry & Meghan Markle pained as disasters unfold in Afghanistan & Haiti

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently voiced their support for Afghanistan amidst the unrest in the country. The Duke and Duchess recently expressed their support and commented on what’s happening throughout the world, including the Taliban taking hold in Afghanistan, the situation in Haiti after an earthquake hit, and the COVID-19 pandemic that is still ravaging parts of the world and the US.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” the couple wrote on their organization, Archewell‘s website. “As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

“When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not,” they continued. “And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.” “As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity,” the pair ended their note, signing their names “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex,” with their first names as signatures as well.

