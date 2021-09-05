Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to meet Queen Elizabeth II to introduce Lilibet to her great grandmother?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have planned to meet their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II for a special cause this time. According to The Sun, the couple is planning to introduce the Queen to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor if the monarch agrees on meeting the couple in the coming weeks.

As per The Sun, the Sussex royals are geared up to fly to the United Kingdom and meet the Queen. If so, this would be the first trip to the UK for Duchess Meghan after she quit being a senior royal and moved to California with her family. The Sun noted that the couple might also be planning a christening for their daughter in the UK, possibly at Windsor Castle. However, senior staff members of the royal family have found the request for a meeting to be surprising, especially after the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke and the Duchess welcomed their youngest daughter Lilibet in June this year, and named her after Harry’s grandmother, whose nickname happens to be ‘Lilibet’ as well. Their eldest child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, too had his christening at the Windsor Castle, and being a member of the royal family, it would only be normal for Lilibet to have her christening in the UK too.

In the meantime, Prince Harry is also planning to write a memoir which is likely scheduled to release next year. The Sussexes, via their company Archewell Productions, have taken up many interesting projects including one for the Invictus games for which Harry was reportedly going for a schedule in the UK.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle bonding over 'informal' conversations with Prince William and Kate Middleton?